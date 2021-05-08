Club León vs Toluca: Schedule and channel where to watch the Repechage match

The Esmeraldas del León will receive this Sunday, May 9, the visit of the Red Devils of Toluca at the Nou Camp Stadium, in search of the pass to the Liguilla of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, through the Repechage; in a duel that you can enjoy through FOX Sports and Marca Claro at 7:00 pm.

La Fiera de Ignacio Ambriz comes from defeating the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro on the last date of the regular phase, however, they fell short in the search for a direct pass to Liguilla, finishing as sixth place in the general table.

Also read: Club Tigres: Florian Thauvin exceeds the value of 6 Liga MX clubs

For their part, Hernán Cristante’s Red Devils fell to the Juárez Braves, however, a couple of combinations of results left them alive and they managed to advance as number 11 in the general table.

It should be remembered that, in the event of a tie between Esmeraldas and Chorizo ​​Power, no matter how many goals it is, they will send the duel directly to penalties, since there is no overtime until the final.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: