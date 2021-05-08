Club León vs Toluca: Probable lineups of the Repechage match

The Club Leon from Ignacio Ambríz goes for all the marbles when they receive the Red Devils of Toluca in the Leon Stadium, their aspirations to be two-time champions will grow if they beat those of the Mexico state, in a meeting that will start at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

Those of Nacho come from defeating the White Roosters of Querétaro On Day 17 of Clausura 2021, however, their turbulent tournament denied them being in direct Liguilla positions by finishing in sixth place in the General Table.

In the event of a tie between Esmeraldas and Chorizo ​​Power, no matter how many goals it is, they will send the duel directly to penalties, as there is no overtime until the final.

This would be the line-up that Ignacio Ambríz would launch to prevent Chorizo ​​Power from getting ahead of him in the race for the Clausura 2021 title of Liga MX:

R. Cota, G. Burón, S. Barreiro, O. Rodríguez, P. Hernández, Y. Moreno, J. Meneses, F. Ambríz, F. González, Á. Mena, V. Dávila.

| . Together on Sunday, for the pass to the Liguilla! Sunday · May 9

19:00 hrs.

Nou Camp Stadium # ForjadosEnElInfierno pic.twitter.com/q3aN4bPgrc – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) May 8, 2021

The Red Devils of Hernán Cristante fell to the Bravos de Juárez and will throw all the meat on the grill against the Panzas Verdes:

L. García, J. Torres, O. Ortega, M. Barbieri, R. López, C. Baeza, J. Vázquez, P. Canelo, R. Sambueza, P. Yrizar, M. Estrada.

