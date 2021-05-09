Club León vs Toluca: Lineups of the repechage match in the Clausura 2021

The team of Club Leon receives on the court of the Nou Camp the Red Devils of Toluca in a single playoff match for a ticket to the League. The emerald team finished in sixth position with 26 points, while those led by Hernán Cristante in eleventh position with 22 points.

If Ricardo Ferretti was fired with the Tigers yesterday, this Sunday could be the end of Ignacio Ambriz’s cycle in case of being eliminated, remembering that the Mexican strategist announced that he will not continue to lead the team in the next tournament.

Club León Lineup

Cota, Tesillo, Barreiro, Ramírez, Moreno, Colombatto, Meneses, Mena, Campbell, Dávila and Gigliotti

For its part, Toluca does not arrive at its best moment, considering that they only had one victory in their last five games; however, much of their hopes are pinned on scoring champion Alexis Canelo.

Toluca lineup

García, López, Barbieri, Torres Nilo, Sambueza, Castañeda, Baeza, Rigonato, Vázquez, Estrada and Cenelo