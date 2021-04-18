Club León vs FC Juárez: Schedule and where to watch the match on matchday 15 of the 2021 Guardianes Tournament

The Club Leon receives the Braves of Juarez at the Nou Camp stadium, in a match on date 15 to be played at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City corresponding to the Guardians Tournament 2021 from Liga MX, broadcast through the Fox Sports MX network.

The team commanded by coach Ignacio Ambriz seeks to continue its positive streak in the tournament, after attaining 4 consecutive victories since they lost against Club América 2 for 1 while visiting on matchday 10.

For its part, the team trained by Alfonso Sosa, seeks to return to the path of victory after falling at midweek in a delayed duel on date 5 against the UANL Tigres, seeking to be able to place themselves in the repechage positions this season.

The Panzas Verdes come out as favorites in this match by displaying a better game in the last days, in addition to having a team that is well known from the previous season when they came out champions, while the Braves will seek to surprise in this game and break The pool.

