Club León vs FC Juárez: Lineups of the match on matchday 15 of Liga MX

Los Esmeraldas de León will seek to establish themselves in the playoffs by receiving the visit of the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, in the match that closes the activity on matchday 15 of the MX League in the present Closing tournament 2021.

The set of the Fiera that the coach directs Ignacio Ambriz comes to the game after his failure in the Concacaf Champions League before him Toronto fc and with a streak of four consecutive victories.

Read also: Club América: Mauro Lainez, the culprit of the draw against Cruz Azul?

While the frontier box of the strategist Alfonso Sosa seeks to free the last places in the quotient table and avoid paying the heavy financial fine at the end of the Clausura 2021 tournament in Liga MX.

ALIGNMENTS

LION CLUB

30 Rodolfo Cota (P) 4 Andrés Mosquera 5 Fernando Navarro 21 Jaine Barreiro 24 Osvaldo Rodríguez 192 Pedro Hernández 10 Luis Montes (C) 11 Jairo Moreno 22 Santiago Colombatto 28 José Ramírez 20 Emmanuel Gigliotti

FC JUÁREZ

31 Iván Vázquez Mellado (P) (C) 2 Alan Mendoza 15 Luís Pavez 25 Víctor Velázquez 34 Pol García 11 Ayron del Valle 16 José Esquivel 17 Flavio Santos 21 Francisco Nevarez 32 Matías García 13 Eryc Castillo

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul has not validated the purchase option for Ignacio Rivero

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content