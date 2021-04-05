Club León vs Club Toluca: The line-ups for the match of matchday 13 in Liga MX

The Esmeraldas de León will seek to extend their good streak in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, when they receive the visit of the Red Devils of Toluca, in the match that closes the activity on matchday 13.

The set of the beast led by the Mexican coach Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Ambriz He arrives with two consecutive victories in the contest to be in the repechage positions in ninth position with 14 points.

While the Mexican team of the Argentine strategist Hernán Cristante He has added three games without knowing the victory to move away from the direct league positions in the Clausura 2021 tournament by placing himself in seventh place with 19 units.

ALIGNMENTS

LION CLUB

30 Rodolfo Cota (P) 5 Fernando Navarro 6 William Tesillo 21 Jaine Barreiro 24 Osvaldo Rodríguez 10 Luis Montes (C) 13 Ángel Mena 16 Jean Meneses 22 Santiago Colombatto 28 José Ramírez 7 Víctor Dávila

CLUB TOLUCA

22 Luis García (P) 6 Miguel Barbieri 17 Jorge Torres Nilo 29 Rodrigo Salinas 14 Rubens Sambueza (C) 15 Antonio Ríos 20 Claudio Baeza 33 Diego Rigonato 35 José Juan Vázquez 13 Michael Estrada 25 Pedro Alexis Canelo

