Club León uncovers a new special shirt for the Champion of Champions

Charly Soccer, the new sponsoring brand of Club León for the next Liga MX 2021 Opening Tournament uncovered the first photographs of what will be his commemorative shirt to contest the 2020-2021 Champion of Champions trophy Blue Cross next July in the United States.

The sweater presented by the Mexican brand has an emerald green base and white vivid colors on the sleeves and with a polo-type collar, recalling the colors used in the nineties, when La Fiera dazzled with Milton Quieroz ‘Tita’ in the fields of Mexican Soccer.

The beautiful La Fiera del León jersey stood out due to the fact that it did not include any sponsor, so its cleanliness and neatness was applauded by the fans from León.

León and Cruz Azul will play at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, for the title of Champion of Champions next Sunday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m.

