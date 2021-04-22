Club León trolls Raúl Orvañanos with “help” from Jean Meneses

After defeating the Braves of Juarez, the Emeralds of the León Club begin their preparation for their next duel, against the Mazatlan FC on Date 16 of the Closing 2021, although those from the Bajío took the time to have fun on social networks.

Through his Twitter account, the Fiera shared an image of Jean Meneses during one of the training sessions, along with one of the “famous” phrases of Raúl Orvañanos, narrator of the FOX Sports network.

“And as the good @RaulOrvananos would say:” This is very fast, “wrote the Lion on his Twitter account.

This post by La Fiera makes reference to the phrases “drawer” that Orvañanos uses during broadcasts, such as “it’s for Europe”, “it’s very fast” and “it’s careful”, with which users constantly trolle the narrator on social media .

