Club León: They reveal the health status of Fernando Navarro

After the chilling scene that took place in the match between the León Club and the Braves of FC Juárez at the close of Date 15 of the 2021 Closing of the MX League, in which the soccer player from The Fiera, Fernando Navarro, injured in his right leg, it has been reported that the 32-year-old veteran will miss at least next weekend’s game.

Navarro had to leave the field of play at minute 36, after in a divided ball he opened the compass of his legs too much and made a kind of lever on his right extremity.

According to the information revealed by Ezequiel Gasca, a reporter for GTO Codes, Fernando Navarro’s first report would indicate a loss against Mazatlán FC, although the player’s injury seems to be nothing serious, ruling out some type of ligament tear.

Fernando Navarro Report: It will be low to face Mazatlán, but “it seems that it is nothing serious” according to what the Doctor mentioned. Tomorrow studies will be done to assess severity and determine recovery time. pic.twitter.com/OIb7eRiMSR – Ezequiel Gasca (@ ChequeGasca17) April 20, 2021

The player is expected to undergo medical studies this Monday to confirm his health and estimate an approximate time for his recovery.

In the current Clausura 2021, Navarro had played 11 games, 8 of them as a starter, registering 1 goal and 1 assist in 684 minutes of play.

