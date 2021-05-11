Club León: The two forwards who will come out before the imminent arrival of Santiago Ormeño

The Club León team that was eliminated from the 2021 Guardians of the MX League at the hands of Toluca, will have time to plan the Apertura 2021 tournament and look for a new coach, as well as possible reinforcements and although it is still in competition with Puebla, the main desire is Santiago Ormeño.

If the arrival of the Mexican forward to the Fiera materializes, he would be one of the leaders of the Esmeralda attack, since two forwards would leave the club.

Emmanuel Gigliotti will not continue at the club and will have to report to the Devils of Toluca, because in León they will not make the purchase option valid.

On the other hand, Nico Sosa, who could not get a position of importance in the club, would leave in search of minutes.

In addition to León, Ormeño would also be in the sights of Chivas and Pachuca and although sources indicate that León is the most advanced in the negotiation, the future of the Puebla striker is still uncertain.

