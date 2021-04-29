Club León: The real reason why Nacho Ambriz did not renew his contract

After the directive of the Club Leon made official the end of his relationship with Ignacio Ambriz At the end of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, it was speculated that Nacho’s refusal to renew his contract with La Fiera was due to an interest in reaching the UANL Tigers to replace Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti.

Although Ambriz is an option for Tigres to be released this summer, this would not be the reason why Nacho would not have reached an agreement with La Fiera, since at the moment he has not been contacted by the Monterrey team.

According to information revealed by the columnist of the newspaper Récord, Sniper, the reason why Ambriz would not have renewed with León is due to an economic difference, since Nacho wanted a considerable salary increase, which did not enter the budget of the emerald board. due to the pandemic crisis.

Nacho Ambriz would have had a contract renewal offer with a 110% salary improvement which he would have accepted, surprisingly he backed down and decided not to renew.

Will you have a better offer from Tigres or Chivas in advance?

Or is he going for his dream of being a DT in Europe? pic.twitter.com/puZ2s1gzvN – (@ZizouDeLaU) April 28, 2021

The source assures that Ambriz has not yet had offers from any team, but that economic difference would have been the reason for ending his working relationship with the Lion and waiting for an offer from a club that meets his financial needs.

It should be remembered that when Ambriz arrived at León, one of the main reasons for his hiring was his low profile and modest salary, which was far from being one of the best paid in Liga MX.

The dream of directing in Europe, another reason to stop its renewal

On the other hand, unofficial sources assure that the Lion would have put a juicy offer on the table for the renewal of Ambriz, which was rejected by the coach, who could be contemplating an offer from European football.

