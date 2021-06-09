Club León: The first words of Omar Fernández as reinforcement of the Fiera (VIDEO)

The Esmeraldas de León have stolen the spotlight in the transfer market for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when announcing the arrival of winger Omar Fernández from the Puebla Strip.

After confirming his incorporation to the Fiera, the Colombian offensive has addressed all the faithful fans of the Panzas Verdes with an emotional message that has gone viral through social networks.

“Hello to all the León band, I am Omar ‘el boss’ Fernández and I am ready to defend this Fiera, a hug to all and thanks for being part of the ‘boss’ band,” he said.

It should be noted that the winger Omar Fernández is the second reinforcement of the Esmeraldas de León towards the 2021-2022 season of Liga MX, after announcing the incorporation of the forward days ago Santiago Ormeño.

