Club León: The emotional message of Fernando Navarro to Ignacio Ambriz before his possible arrival at Huesca

Coach Ignacio Ambriz is close to following in the footsteps of Javier Aguirre in directing in the football of Europe, reaching the bench of the team of the Huesca in the second division of Spanish football.

Faced with this situation, Fernando Navarro, the defender of the Esmeraldas de León, has manifested himself on social networks to dedicate an emotional message to his former strategist in the face of his new challenge.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Fans celebrate the loss of Rodolfo Pizarro in El Tri

“Great challenge for an excellent Mexican coach who prioritizes the human side and good football! I have no doubts that he will more than meet his goals!” He wrote.

Great challenge for an excellent Mexican coach who prioritizes the human side and good football!

I have no doubts that it will more than fulfill its objectives! – Fernando Navarro (@ 5FerNavarro) June 28, 2021

In the absence of the official announcement by the team, coach Ignacio Ambriz would become the second Mexican coach to lead a Spanish club in the history of The league, after the passage of Javier Aguirre in Iberian football.

Read also: Liga MX: Kevin Castañeda reinforcement of Pumas UNAM for the Apertura 2021?

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Ignacio Ambriz Europa Club León Liga MX