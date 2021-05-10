Club León: The emotional farewell to Ignacio Ambriz after his elimination vs Club Toluca

The Red Devils of Toluca have put an end to the era of Ignacio Ambriz on the bench of the Esmeraldas de León, by becoming the new classified to the league in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, the Mexican coach said goodbye to the media, thanking the board, the squad and the fans for the moments he lived during his stay at the Fiera.

“I would have liked to reach another final here in León, this team has a lot of history. I just spoke with the players and the President to thank them for everything, I do the same with all the fans; I am happy because I left the best of me” , he expressed.

In addition, the strategist Ignacio Ambriz confessed that he has not received any offer or proposal from other clubs in the MX League for the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, given the rumors that he would be an option for the bench of Santos Laguna.

“I have nothing on the door. I will dedicate myself to my family for a few days and later I will tell them in time if there is something. If nothing comes up I will go to the operating room to fix my knee. My conscience is clear,” he said.

Coach Ignacio Ambriz says goodbye as coach of the Esmeraldas de León after winning a Liga MX title in the Apertura 2020 tournament and equaling the historic streak of consecutive victories with 12.