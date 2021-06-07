Club León: Santiago Ormeño puts the Fiera as a stopover to consolidate in the MX League

After being announced as a reinforcement of the Fiera, forward Santiago Ormeño has reported with the Esmeraldas de León at the start of the preseason, facing the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League.

In an interview upon his arrival in the city of León, the Mexican attacker stated that his arrival at the Panzas Verdes will be a great challenge in his career to establish himself as one of the best players in his position.

“I think it is the team where I can consolidate myself, there is an impressive team, really a blunderbuss,” he said.

In addition, forward Santiago Ormeño promised to leave his soul in each Esmeraldas de León game in the 2021-2022 season and lead the institution to the objectives set for the start of the new tournament.

“I promise from the start to give my best, to sweat my shirt until the last second I have it on,” he said.

