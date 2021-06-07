Club León: Santiago Ormeño commands the list of players for the start of the preseason

The Esmeraldas de León have started a new era on the bench with the coach Ariel holan, facing the 2021-2022 season in Liga MX with the aim of continuing as a contending team in Mexican soccer.

After the first official training session under the tutelage of the Argentine strategist, the whole of the Fiera has released the list of players to be available for the first stage of preparation of the institution.

Forward Santiago Ormeño and midfielder Elías Hernández command the list of 28 players who will make the trip to the state of Hidalgo for the start of the preseason for the Esmeraldas de León.

WE ARE ✅ READY Today we go back to work to start our preseason. This is the group of 28 players that will work in Hidalgo for a week. To give it with all! # SerFieraEsUnOrgullo pic.twitter.com/9RwDFJxojw – Club León (@clubleonfc) June 7, 2021

CALLED TO THE PRE-SEASON:

Alfonso Blanco (P) Óscar García (P) Jesús Domínguez (P) Bernardo Aguilar (P) David Ramírez Gil Burón Stiven Barreiro Ramiro González Andrés Mosquera Pedro Hernández Jared Salas Óscar Villa Fidel Ambriz Missael Morales Yael Uribe Isaac Muñiz Pablo Rangel Jorge Díaz Price Jesse Zamudio Iván Rodríguez Luis Montes Elías Hernández Emmanuel Gigliotti Víctor Dávila Santiago Ormeño Ismael Sosa Armando León Iván Hernández

