Club León: Santiago Colombatto expresses his feelings for the departure of Ignacio Ambriz at the Fiera

Coach Ignacio Ambriz would live his last game in the Leon stadium and the Esmeraldas de León bench against the Red Devils of Toluca, in the match corresponding to the reclassification round in the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, midfielder Santiago Colombatto said that the situation of the Mexican strategist is in the hands of the board and that he focuses on giving his best on the pitch.

“They are decisions of the board and the teacher, we focus on playing ball,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine midfielder expressed that the Red Devils of Toluca will not be an accessible rival in the playoffs and that they have prepared to move forward and with their sights set on the double championship in Liga MX.

“We have a difficult game against Toluca, but we hope to get a place in the league. Toluca is a great team, they have great players, we have prepared ourselves to face this difficult game. I don’t know if we are the favorites but we are going to defend the title.” he declared.

WITH ALL, FIERA! A great game awaits us on Sunday, we are preparing to WIN. The playoffs at home and with our people. pic.twitter.com/TBrqT5mBOx – Club León (@clubleonfc) May 7, 2021

It should be noted that the Esmeraldas de León have confirmed that they have made the purchase option of midfielder Santiago Colombatto effective for the 2021-2022 season in Liga MX.