Club León: Santiago Colombatto, calm despite the draw against Toronto FC

The Emeralds of Club León could not take advantage of their home in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, by drawing one goal against Toronto fc at the Nou Camp. Despite this result, Santiago Colombatto He was calm with what the team showed.

At a press conference, the midfielder of the Fierce He assured that it is a 180-minute duel and there is still one match to get to the next round of the Concachampions, an objective that you are sure you will be able to achieve.

“It’s 180 minutes and we have to keep improving, there are 90 left and I am convinced that we can achieve it. It was a match dominated by León, the team cannot despair “

Colombatto also made it clear that they expected a rather difficult opponent for this series, for which they will focus after planning their match this weekend in Liga MX, against Atlas.

“Nobody thought it was going to be an easy game, we have to focus on the next game, on Saturday and then go for the pass to the next round”

