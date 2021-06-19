Club León: Santiago Colombatto appears in Argentina’s pre-list for the Olympic Games

The argenin of the Esmeraldas de León, He assured this Friday that appearing on Argentina’s preliminary list to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is a dream.

“Without a doubt, representing my country is the best thing that can happen to me, it is the great dream since I was a child and even more so to attend the Olympic Games. Today the first step was taken, I am in the pre-list, now we have to try to be on the list final “, confessed the player in a press conference.

Colombatto, 24, appeared among the 26 preliminary selections of the Argentine coach Fernando Batista for Tokyo, of which he will have to choose 18 for the Asian tournament.

The León midfielder took his appearance on this list as a mental boost.

“I am very happy to be able to go and represent my country in the Olympic Games. I am committed to sweating my shirt and competing as it may. I know that nobody has the position assured and I will fight with everything for a place,” he warned.

ALERT | Santiago Colombatto has been summoned by Argentina to face the final stage towards the Olympics from June 23. 26 players have been selected, of which 19 will remain to go to Tokyo.

Colombatto boasts a tour in Argentine minor teams that began in the sub’20 at the 2017 World Cup in South Korea and a gold medal that he achieved with in the Pan American Games in Lima 2019.

The León midfielder began his career in the youth teams of his country’s River Plate, but had few opportunities so he traveled to Italy where he won a place in the second division Cagliari in 2015.

“I’m arriving, I just met the teacher and I think he is someone who will help us. Sweat the shirt, nobody has a guaranteed position, we have healthy competition and that helps to have important results”

️ ️Santiago Colombatto, Club León

In Italy he also wore the colors of Trapani, Perugia and Hellas Verona from Serie B. In 2019 he signed with Sint-Truiden of the Belgian first division and from there he jumped to León for the Clausura 2021 tournament.

Colombatto said that he hopes to consolidate himself in Mexican soccer under the orders of Argentine coach Ariel Holan, who will direct the León from the next Apertura 2021 that begins on July 22.

“I met the teacher a little bit ago, I think he is a very detailed coach who leaves nothing to chance. We have to adapt quickly to what he wants to make a great championship. I am going to give everything to earn a place and consolidate myself”