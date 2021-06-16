Club León: Omar Fernández reveals the reason for his departure from Club Puebla

The winger Omar Fernández has been one of the most revealing signings in the transfer market in Liga MX, in the Opening tournament 2021 after his arrival in the Esmeraldas de León from the Puebla Strip.

In an interview for the club’s social networks, the Colombian offensive revealed that it resulted in his transfer to the Fiera despite not being a free player of the Puebla team for the 2021-2022 season.

Read also: Liga MX: Hernán Cristante praises the quality of his new reinforcement Braian Zamudio

“I recently renewed, one of the ideas was for them to sell me to a better club, I didn’t want to go for free, it wasn’t good for me after everything I did with them. Leon sent his proposal, I didn’t expect it” he declared.

In addition, the winger Omar Fernández confessed that he hopes that with his participation with the Esmeraldas de León in the Apertura 2021 tournament he will be able to defend the colors of the Selection of Colombia.

“The issue of Selection was something that caught my attention. There are several players here in the national team who are in the Copa América, so they are going to turn to see the team,” he said.

Read also: Xolos: Jonathan Orozco highlights the qualities of Robert Dante Siboldi as a coach