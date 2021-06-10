Club León: Omar Fernández joins the preseason of the Fiera (PHOTO)

After being presented as the new reinforcement of the Esmeraldas de León, the winger Omar Fernández already had his first training with the institution for the first preparation games heading to Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the whole of the Fiera spread the image where the offensive is shown already wearing the colors of the Panzas Verdes at the end of the practice with the rest of his teammates.

“EL PATRÓN” ARRIVED! Omar Fernández joined the team this afternoon to start with the preseason work. Our team goes with everything. #SerFieraEsUnOrgullo, “they wrote.

It should be noted that the Esmeraldas de León will face the Black lions Y Athletic Morelia of the Expansion League MX, the Rays of Necaxa Y Athletic San Luis League MX prior to the game for the Champion of Champions against the Cruz Azul Machine.

