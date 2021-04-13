Club León: Luis Montes sees his participation in the Concacaf Champions League as a rematch

Football player Luis Montes Club León in the MX League, acknowledged that they see their round of 16 duel as a rematch against the Toronto fc, after being eliminated in the previous edition of the Concacaf Champions League against LAFC.

It is a revenge with ourselves, we had the possibility of being able to have gone further, now I see the more mature team that knows how to handle this type of game, we have talked about it, “said Luis Montes.

The midfielder and captain of the Panzas Verdes spoke at a press conference, where he made it clear that they take this edition of the tournament as a rematch, after being eliminated in the previous edition in the quarterfinals.

Luis Montes, who missed the first leg, also stressed that for this decision they face Toronto FC, they arrive with a more mature team, mentally very strong and that they know how to handle this type of game very well.

