Club León: Luis Montes loses the duel against Toronto of the Concacaf Champions League

Football player Luis Montes Club León in the MX League, will miss the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League in front of the whole Toronto fc Major League Soccer (MLS).

The absence of the most important captain and footballer in the Panzas Verdes line-up, this game is lost after dragging with a suspension after being sent off in the duel against LA FC the previous season of this competition.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) they will see who (the punished one) is ”, declared Ignacio Ambriz after an error in the list of suspended of the Concacaf.

The same team coach Ignacio Ambriz confirmed the suspension of Luis Montes, since it was a list of suspended presented by Concacaf who appears is Jean Meneses, this being an error that “Nacho” already knows.

After the absence of its captain, the Mexican technical director could make up for his absence with Fernando González or Iván Rodríguez, in addition to the fact that he will not be able to count on Osvaldo Rodríguez who presents physical discomfort.

