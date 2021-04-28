Club León loses three players for the duel against Gallos de Querétaro

The Emeralds of the León Club will seek a direct pass to the Liguilla of the Clausura 2021 Tournament against the White Roosters of Querétaro in Matchday 17, a match for which they will not be able to count on three important players as Luis “Chapo” Montes, William Tesillo Y Santiago Colombatto because they are suspended.

Through its weekly report, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation He reported that William Tesillo and Santiago Colombatto are suspended for one match due to accumulation of yellow cards.

In addition, Luis “el Chapo” Montes will be suspended for two games after seeing the red card in the match against Mazatlán FC for “being guilty of violent conduct”, as he carried out an attack without the ball on an opponent.

Depending on where the beast finishes in this Clausura 2021, it will be where “El Chapo” Montes meets his sanction, because if he advances directly, he will lose the first leg of the quarterfinals.

In the event that the Lion finishes outside the first four places, Montes will miss the playoff game.

