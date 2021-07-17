Club León launches a message to the fans prior to the Champion of Champions vs Cruz Azul

The León Club will be measured against the Cruz Azul Machine in the match of the Champion of Champions in the United States, prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, where prior to the match, it launched an emotional message for its fans before the match.

El León, on their social networks, published some emotional words for their fans prior to the duel against Cruz Azul prior to the Champion of Champions, thanking the support and where they will do their best to win the match.

“We got to Los Angeles! Give #Fieraplay and we go together for the #ChampionDeCampeones. ”, La Fiera published on their networks.

It should be remembered that Cruz Azul will play this Sunday, July 16, against León for the Liga MX Champion of Champions this Sunday, July 18.

La Fiera changed coach and it will be Ariel Holan who will now take the reins of a team that was successful with Ignacio Ambriz.

