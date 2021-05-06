Club León: José Ramírez thanks Ignacio Ambriz’s trust with the Fiera prior to the Repechage

The Esmeraldas de León will begin their path in defending the title in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of the Red Devils of Toluca in playoff round action.

In a press videoconference at the Fiera camp, winger José ‘Avión’ Ramírez admitted being grateful for the teachings of coach Ignacio Ambriz in the face of reclassification against the Mexicans.

“The closing of the tournament was good, we grew from less to more, that fills us with confidence. With Ambriz, the confidence that he gave me since I arrived was very important, many lessons and I am very grateful to him,” he said.

In addition, the Mexican offensive launched a strong warning to the rest of the contenders for the Liga MX title in the current Clausura 2021 tournament that they will fight until the end to achieve the two-time championship.

“We are motivated, the team is 100% committed to the institution, to the coaching staff and we are working hard to achieve the long-awaited two-time championship,” he declared.

Coach Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Ambriz would be playing his last game on the bench for the Esmeraldas de León, after making it known that he will not continue with the institution for the Apertura 2021 tournament.