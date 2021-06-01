Club León: Jesús Godínez makes his departure from La Fiera official

The Esmeraldas del León suffered a new loss for the Opening Tournament 2021, well Jesus Godinez He finished his loan and must return to the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, who have his letter.

Through your Instagram account, “Chuy” Godínez published a letter in which he said goodbye to the Fiera and thanked the board of directors, coaching staff and the squad for what they had experienced in two years, as well as the fans for their support.

El León also dedicated a few words to the Mexican forward, because through Twitter he posted Godínez’s letter and wrote “THANK YOU, CHUY! We wish you a lot of success. PS There will always be a Godínez in this office called soccer. “

THANK YOU, CHUY! We wish you a lot of success. PS There will always be a Godínez in this office called futbol.

“When I arrived at the club, I knew that putting on a shirt with so much history was a unique opportunity to grow. I understood that by wearing these colors you become part of a true family.

In these two years, we have gone through difficult times and painful defeats. Personally, things did not always turn out the way I wanted, but the group was always above everything and we were able to get the dreamed eighth star, in what will be a moment that I will always keep in my memory.

Today I have to say goodbye. I feel happy for having experienced the greatness of this club and I can only be grateful to the Martínez family, the board, the coaching staff, my teammates, the staff and especially the fans, who made me feel at home with their expressions of affection, supporting through thick and thin “

