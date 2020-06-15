Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

As you know, video games came to the rescue during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still going on, and this form of entertainment became the ideal activity to deal with confinement. In the case of professional sports, sports video games also did the same replacing suspended competitions and in the case of Mexico we had the BBVA MX eLiga that today threw its first champion.

After a regular phase and the league, the BBVA MX eLiga Grand Final took place today between Club León and the Águilas del América, who faced each other in a closed match, full of tension and which ended up being resolved by 1 -0 in favor of the Bajío team. On the part of the emerald squad, the control was in charge of Nicolás ‘Nickiller’ Sosa, while the representative of the Coapa team was Santiago Cáseres.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞17 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! Joel Campbell scores with a left foot and the ‘e-Fiera’ takes the lead in #GranFinal. #TeamSosa 1-0 # TeamCáseres # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/z9YWE33Wnz – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) June 14, 2020

With that solitary goal, Nicolás « Nickiller » Sosa became the main protagonist of the BBVA MX eLiga, as he not only brought Club León to glory, but also became the scorer of the tournament, thus closing a season, Yes emerging, but spectacular for him and for La Fiera.

#Nickiller broke it in this #eLIGAMX! 🎮 Worthy champion of this virtual tournament. Tournament champion and top netbreaker. Anything else? Congratulations @clubleonfc! Tu # TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/ZmJIYFuyGB – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) June 14, 2020

However, while everything is partying at Club León, Club América fans, upset by the defeat, have charged Miguel Herrera, coach of the Coapa team. Obviously, Herrera has nothing to do with what happened in this virtual tournament that was held in FIFA 20, but through the hashtag #FueraPiojo, the cream-blue followers have vented their fury after the defeat.

#FueraPiojo Pure final loss, fed up already pic.twitter.com/wYiQKWhqE7 – Luis (@EICancino) June 14, 2020

Although this could have been a debut and farewell for the BBVA MX eLiga, the importance that it had as a solution to the pandemic by COVID-19 must be recognized. Perhaps this tournament will not return as we knew it this season, but it may be that it finds a suitable format to continue giving life to the Mexican soccer league in a virtual environment since it must be remembered that Electronic Arts and FIFA announced changes to come for their esports scene worldwide.

Follow us on LEVEL UP.

Source