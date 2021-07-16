Club León in mourning, Salvador “Chavicos” Enríquez passed away

The Emeralds of the León Club are in mourning this Thursday, July 15, because through their social networks they reported the death of their former player Salvador “Chavicos” Enríquez.

Through his Twitter account, the Fierce He sent his condolences to the family and friends of the former Leonese midfielder “Chavicos ”Enríquez, whose cause of death was not reported.

“Club León regrets the death of Don Salvador“ Chavicos ”Enríquez. Legend of our team and endearing person “

“We join in the grief that all his colleagues and friends, especially the family of our beloved Ricardo Enríquez Sánchez.

Originally from the city of León, Guanajuato, Salvador Enríquez was a member of the León Club and Unión de Curtidores, retiring after having won three Mexico Cup titles and two Super Cup titles.

