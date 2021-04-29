Club León in mourning, Héctor Santoyo, legend of the team in the 70s, dies

The set of Emeralds of the Lion of the Liga MX is in mourning, upon learning of the sensitive death of his former footballer Héctor “Cuirio” Santoyo, who was a historical in the club in the 70s.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Pablo Aguilar and his ‘demands’ that hinder his renewal

A great loss for the soccer of León and all of Mexico. Rest in Peace, dear “Cuirio”, reported the same directive of the Lion in their social networks.

According to information from the different media in León, the former footballer was found dead in his home on the night of this Wednesday, April 29, when he was 67 years old.

Also read: Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous rear with a brown swimsuit photography

Héctor Santoyo worked as a defender, marking a time with the Esmeralda team of the 70s, in addition to León he played for the Black Lions, the Union of Tanners and with the Mexican Soccer Team on several occasions.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content