Club León: Ignacio Ambriz’s message to his players after the victory against Atlas

The Esmeraldas de León have gotten into the fight for a direct place in the league in the present Closing tournament 2021, after defeating the Rojinegros del Atlas as a visitor, in the action of matchday 14 of Liga MX.

With this, the whole of the Fiera added its fourth consecutive victory in the contest and rose to seventh position in the general table with 20 units, awaiting the rest of the activity on the fourteenth date.

Read also: Atlas: Edgar Zaldívar makes a great goal against Club León on his return to the courts (VIDEO)

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Ignacio Ambriz highlighted the work and work done by the squad during the 90 minutes played at the Jalisco stadium against the Guadalajara.

#Statements “It leaves me satisfied and happy for the COMMITMENT OF THE TEAM. I have a lot of CONFIDENCE IN MY PLAYERS, those who enter do things well; we all knew that today was to get a good result ”. Ignacio Ambriz pic.twitter.com/vk155PYwUb – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 11, 2021

“It leaves me satisfied and happy with the team’s commitment. I have a lot of confidence in my players, those who enter do things well; we all knew that today was to get a good result,” he said.

The Esmeraldas de León will seek their pass to the round of the Quarterfinals in the Concachampions visiting the Toronto fc in the middle of the week and then they will receive a visit from the Ciudad Juárez Braves in the action of matchday 15.

Read also: Liga MX: Julio César Furch debuts with Atlas vs Club León (VIDEO)