Club León: Ignacio Ambriz spoke about the “ghosts” of the Fiera at Concachampions

The Emeralds of Club León tied in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, against Toronto fc, so the “ghosts” of last year, when they were eliminated by the LAFC, they return to the minds of the fans.

At a press conference, Ignacio Ambriz, coach of the Fierce, assured that the fans have no reason to fear, since next week they will travel with everything to the United States to fight for the pass to the quarterfinals.

“I understand the discomfort of people for ghosts, I am aware that we are raising the level. Today it lacked forcefulness and that calm, but today I still think things are going to go to Orlando to fight for the position for the next round “

“Nacho” Ambriz also accepted that León had to easily win the first leg match, but his players lacked forcefulness when it came to standing in front of the Toronto FC frame.

For the return leg, the Lion need to win to advance, because of the Canadians’ away goal. However, any tie of more than one goal would give the pass to the Fiera, for having scored more goals away from home.

For its part, a win or a goalless draw will qualify Toronto FC.

