Club León: Ignacio Ambriz exhibited America and assured that they will go for the Concachampions

Ignacio Ambriz does a fantastic job in Lion. In the last campaigns he was always the protagonist and broke several records. The highest level was reached in Guard1anes 2020: with a spectacular team, they finished first in the regular phase and then they were crowned in the Liguilla.

With the departure of some footballers (especially that of Pedro Aquino, who was fundamental in the functioning of the midfield), La Fiera gave a lot of prominence in the present Guard1anes 2021. That does not mean that it has resigned its aspirations.

Unlike America, and in counterpart to the statements of its sports president Santiago Baños, Nacho affirmed that they will fight to obtain the Concachampions: “Every club thinks differently.”

“Yesterday Jesús Martínez made reference to the Concachampions, which would be important for the team, to appear in the Club World Cup. I can not make excuses that we can not with the two tournaments “, added.

For now, Los Panzas Verdes will face Santos Laguna tomorrow at 20:06 for matchday 12 of Liga MX.