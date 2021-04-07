Club León: Fernando Navarro with a thirst for revenge in the Concachampions

The Esmeraldas de León will begin their participation in the new edition of the Concacaf Champions League, receiving the visit of Toronto FC in the action corresponding to the first leg of the Round of 16.

In a press videoconference prior to the game, defender Fernando Navarro confessed that within the Fiera squad it is taken as a revenge, starting the path towards the conquest of the tournament title against the Canadian team.

“It is a rematch and we arrived well, resuming the level … We expect the best level of Toronto FC, but we are more focused and concerned in imposing our conditions,” he said.

Regarding the level of competence of the MX League with the Concacaf, the Mexican defender affirmed that there are not many differences and that they see participating in the Champions League in the same way and that they think about winning the title.

“We care about both tournaments in the same way, the intention is to try to look for the title in both tournaments. We had a bit slow start in the league and today fortunately, with everyone’s effort and change of mentality we came back, having that hunger and What I know is that we are on the right track to show what we showed at some point. We are on an upward curve to take advantage of this rematch, “he declared.

