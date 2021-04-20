Club León: Fernando Navarro turns on the alarms after being injured vs FC Juárez (VIDEO)

The midfielder Fernando Navarro has set off the alarms in the Esmeraldas de León, when he left the game against the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez due to a right leg injury, in the action of matchday 15.

In the 36th minute, the Mexican midfielder in his attempt to recover the ball in three quarters of the court, his left ankle bent, causing immediate assists.

Despite attempts to stay in the game, the coach Ignacio Ambriz He leaned on not risking it and giving the midfielder income Jean Meneses in minute 41, to complete the eleven men on the field of play.

PAIN IN FERNANDO NAVARRO’S FACE! # LaFieraxFOX The emerald player was injured and the fans did not hesitate to applaud him for his effort Loss sensitive from Leon! pic.twitter.com/bVa5xy2Xa1 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 20, 2021

The Esmeraldas de León and the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez have not hurt each other in the first 45 minutes of the game, to go into halftime with a draw that serves little to both in their respective aspirations.

COME FER! You have the strength and power of 500 players, you are going to get up. pic.twitter.com/8oRc9uec2r – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 20, 2021

