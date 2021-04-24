Club León: Fernando Navarro sends a message to the fans prior to his knee operation

Football player Fernando Navarro Club León de la MX League, launched a message for the fans and his team prior to his knee operation, to which he will undergo after his injury in the duel against the Juárez FC.

They already know but confirmed … Monday I had surgery on the cruciate ligament in my right knee. I am very positive that this is to return better and that only depends on me. A long preseason to return better physically! That is the objective … it is the positive “, were the words of Fernando Navarro.

The multifaceted footballer of the Panzas Verdes launched this message in his networks, where he made it clear that his only objective after his operation this Monday, is to have a good preseason to return stronger to the fields in the next tournament.

This injury to Navarro’s right knee will be a hard loss for coach Ignacio Ambriz’s team, in the final stretch of the tournament and the playoffs where the current champions are looking for a place in the league to defend their title.

