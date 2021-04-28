Club León: Fernando Navarro sends a message to the fans after his knee operation

Football player Fernando Navarro Club León in the MX League, launched a message for the fans of the Panzas Verdes after coming out of his knee operation, to which he was subjected in the final stretch of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Fortunately everything went very well! Thank you all for your messages !! I will return better than ever! “, Were the words of Fernando Navarro in his social networks.

The Mexican defender launched this message through his social networks, after the operation that was performed on his right knee, where he suffered a severe injury in the match of the 15th day of the Tijuana Xolos team.

⚽ With this image, in social networks the player of the León club, Fernando Navarro, reported that the surgical intervention of the cruciate ligament in his right knee was successful. pic.twitter.com/y141xs1Kcb – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 27, 2021

Everything indicates that Fernando Navarro will miss the final stretch of this tournament with Ignacio Ambriz’s team, so he would be undergoing physical therapy to return as quickly as possible, hoping to have him in the next Apertura 2021.

