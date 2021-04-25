Club León: Fernando Navarro misses Repechage and Liguilla; will be operated

The Fiera del Club León had a tremendous setback this Friday on the Kraken court against the Gunslingers of Mazatlán FC, questioning his place in the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX and receiving other harsh news, as it was confirmed that his midfielder, Fernando Navarro, did not escape the operating room and will have to undergo surgery for the cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Navarrito was injured in La Fiera’s previous match against FC Juárez, when in a split ball, the Esmeraldas player opened the compass of his legs too far and ended up making a kind of lever on his right leg.

Also read: Club América: Francisco Feuillassier, the reinforcement requested by Santiago Solari

Although at first it was expected that it was not a serious injury, Club León reported a partial injury to the ligament of the right knee, so they were going to wait for it to deflate even more to carry out further studies.

FERNANDO NAVARRO

Happy 32 years, to the second captain of our team! Different player who sweats the shirt and FEELS THE COLORS. You came to the club 8 years ago, you were part of the 13-14 championship and I am sure you will repeat the feat of the 20-21 championship. #LaNovena pic.twitter.com/52y0TMneR5 – Swollen Verdiblanca (@La_hinchada) April 18, 2021

The same La Fiera coach, Nacho Ambriz, confirmed that Navarrito was not lucky and will have to undergo surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament that ended up injured.

“Fer Navarro is going to be operated, the doctor told me on Monday, he could not be saved From the operation, Barreiro had a burden as happened to David (Ramírez), he was worried about David, about El Chapo, about Jean, about the A string of games, that’s why we made Barreiro not travel, I hope it’s not serious, Fer will have to be operated on in the knee, Joe had a discomfort in the adbuctors ”, Ambriz commented at a press conference.

How long could Fernando Navarro be gone?

The minimum recovery of an athlete with a torn cruciate ligament of the knee is estimated between four and six months after surgery. First week: it is necessary to rest, put ice, compression and elevation of the area.

It is estimated that after the first month, the athlete can begin proprioceptive and balance training, as well as exercises to enhance leg strength. Bicycle work is advised.

Also read: Club América: Sale of Renato Ibarra with the Atlas of Complications

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: