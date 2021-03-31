Club León: Fernando Navarro denies frustration at not being called up to the Mexican National Team

Football player Fernando Navarro of the Club Leon on the MX League, denies feeling frustration for not being summoned to the National Selective Gerardo Martino, despite being considered one of the best footballers of the 2021 Guardians Tournament.

Happy that León is doing well and playing various positions, I don’t feel frustration for not being in the national team. In the end I will not close the doors to any team, I would go to help and transcend as a country “, were the words of Fernando Navarro.

This multifunctional soccer player who can play in different positions on the field, spoke at a press conference where he assured not to be frustrated and left the doors open for the national team, in order to contribute his quality of play.

⚽ , “I’m happy that León is doing well and playing various positions, I don’t feel frustration because I’m not in the national team. In the end, I’m not closing the doors to any team, I would go to help and transcend as a country.” ️F. Navarro – León pic.twitter.com/Eml26SGnz6 – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) March 30, 2021

Fernando Navarro said he was happy with the moment he is going through at the León Club, he made it clear that I did not close the door to any team and if I called him, he would go to help and transcend with the national team Unlike Carlos Vela.

