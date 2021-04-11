Club León: Fernando Navarro criticizes contracts for veteran players

The midfielder Fernando Navarro has stolen the spotlight of Liga MX, complaining about the clubs for the conditions they put for the renovation arrangements for veteran footballers.

Through Twitter, the Mexican midfielder of the Esmeraldas de León sent a long reflection where he criticized the stipulations that Mexican soccer teams impose on players over the age of 30.

“How scared some are to hire / renew players of 30+ years. First of all, at 30 is when in my experience and from what I have had to live with several colleagues, we are at our best level. Second, a professional at 30 does NOT have two years left of his best level, a ‘PROFESSIONAL’ has 30 left, quietly five years of a fairly high level, right? “, he wrote.

It should be noted that the midfielder Fernando Navarro renewed for three years in 2019 with the Esmeraldas de León, one of the reasons that led him to give his feelings about the treatment of the owners in the clubs on the veteran players.

