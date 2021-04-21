Club León: Fernando Navarro clarified the rumors about his injury

After the Esmeraldas of the León Club published the first medical report on the injury of Fernando Navarro, who had to go out of exchange in the duel against the Braves de Juárez, several versions began to emerge about what his treatment and recovery time would be, even suggesting surgical intervention.

Given this, the same Fernando Navarro He sent a message through his Twitter account, where he denied all versions and made it clear that he still has to wait for his knee to deflate to have a more accurate report.

“So far there is no decision regarding my injury … we are going to wait for it to deflate to do so. There is no recovery time or procedure for the same. Ignore accounts that have the “exclusive” only use it for their own benefit and do not mind misinforming “

In addition, Navarro took the opportunity to thank the gestures of support from the fans of the Fiera in the last hours, ensuring that he will work to return to the fields as soon as possible.

“Thank you all for your messages of support !! I will come back stronger as I always have! “

