Club León: Fans explode due to the elimination of Concachampions against Toronto FC

Football

Club León’s Esmeraldas failed to defeat Toronto FC in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League and were eliminated again in this phase, after falling 3-2 on the aggregate scoreboard.

La Fiera tied the first leg at one goal, wasting a large number of scoring opportunities; and fell 2-1 on the return, in a duel where the Canadians were better throughout the 90 minutes.

After the poor display of those led by Ignacio Ambriz, the Club León fans exploded through social networks, as they are again eliminated in the round of 16 after not defining a series at home and not showing seriousness.

