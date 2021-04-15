Club León: Fans explode due to the elimination of Concachampions against Toronto FC

Club León’s Esmeraldas failed to defeat Toronto FC in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League and were eliminated again in this phase, after falling 3-2 on the aggregate scoreboard.

La Fiera tied the first leg at one goal, wasting a large number of scoring opportunities; and fell 2-1 on the return, in a duel where the Canadians were better throughout the 90 minutes.

After the poor display of those led by Ignacio Ambriz, the Club León fans exploded through social networks, as they are again eliminated in the round of 16 after not defining a series at home and not showing seriousness.

If Tigres had lost to Toronto in the Concacaf they would already be destroying it but what the Lion is like, nobody cares. – FAFHOO (@Fafhoo) April 15, 2021

@CruzAzul vs Toronto next round match. Che Leon just doesn’t give one. From the Molero tournament hehe – Rafita #ConTodoContraTodo (@ rafita1809) April 14, 2021

Incredible about Leon. Toronto with absent starters, a competitive game (the Ida), debuting multiple academy players, and vs the defending league champion mX. – herculez gomez (@herculezg) April 14, 2021

The Toronto VS León sub 20 game is good, these guys are promises. Queee! That this is the titular Lion? The Super Goliath Lion!

Well, let them know that it is a direct elimination match, it is not a group. – Cesar Ernesto (@ cegg75) April 14, 2021

I honestly can’t believe this Toronto is still alive in the tie vs. Leon. Without his MVP, Pozuelo, nor Akinola, Bradley, Osorio and Mavinga. I’m liking Okello, who was stolen a legal goal NBA player body, but it is smart to load the area. – Rob Testas (@R_Testas) April 14, 2021

Ridiculously shitty! – Benjamín Vázquez (@BenjamnVzquez) April 15, 2021

