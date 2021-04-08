Club León: Fans explode against Ángel Mena for his terrible failures against Toronto FC

Football

The Club León Esmeraldas drew in their debut in the Concacaf Champions League against the Toronto fc, in the first leg of the round of 16; in a duel where Angel Mena he had three clear scoring opportunities and wasted them.

With the match 1-1 in the second half, after a goal from Fernando Navarro and an unfortunate own goal by Andrés Mosquera, Mena had three chances in front of the frame to give the victory to the Fierce and failed all.

Also read: Cruz Azul: They accuse former director of “arrangements” with players for team defeats

At the first opportunity, Ángel Mena closed the second post by sweeping, trying to push the ball, but a small deflection by the goalkeeper ended up avoiding the goal. Minutes later, he appeared in the area to finish off in front of the frame and ended up flying his shot.

The third failure came after a rebound by the Toronto FC goalkeeper, sending his shot “point-blank” off the mark.

Mena’s performance did not leave the León fans happy, as they were present on social networks showing their anger with the Ecuadorian striker, since on several occasions he let the victory slip away.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content