Club León: Fans explode against Ángel Mena for his terrible failures against Toronto FC

The Club León Esmeraldas drew in their debut in the Concacaf Champions League against the Toronto fc, in the first leg of the round of 16; in a duel where Angel Mena he had three clear scoring opportunities and wasted them.

With the match 1-1 in the second half, after a goal from Fernando Navarro and an unfortunate own goal by Andrés Mosquera, Mena had three chances in front of the frame to give the victory to the Fierce and failed all.

Also read: Cruz Azul: They accuse former director of “arrangements” with players for team defeats

At the first opportunity, Ángel Mena closed the second post by sweeping, trying to push the ball, but a small deflection by the goalkeeper ended up avoiding the goal. Minutes later, he appeared in the area to finish off in front of the frame and ended up flying his shot.

The third failure came after a rebound by the Toronto FC goalkeeper, sending his shot “point-blank” off the mark.

Mena’s performance did not leave the León fans happy, as they were present on social networks showing their anger with the Ecuadorian striker, since on several occasions he let the victory slip away.

Another final match. Another game that I did not see Ángel Mena. The decisive ones are not his thing. – Julio Saucedo (@JULIO_SAUCEDO) April 8, 2021

Ángel Mena is the coolest player I know in important games. (Messi does not enter that top). – THE MOST INTERNATIONAL IN NL (@GarciaBryaan) April 8, 2021

The Angel Mena thing has no name. And I do not understand why they did not take him out when it was seen that he did not score a goal or the Sub 15. Nor that he was a Christian. – RhzUnam 80 (@comediamx) April 8, 2021

This team is ridiculous Ángel Mena should be fired from the institution it is not normal he fails four goals it is not normal Investigate his bank account in dollars disgust the entire Pachuca Group are disgusted with corruption who will be worse the Martinez or the irragarroris orlegi – Lucas vaz (@potrogdl) April 8, 2021

I don’t understand why Ángel Mena plays and is a starter in León. The wey sucks. – Rodrigo Zahid ⚒️ (@ZahidMrz) April 8, 2021

Between Angel Mena and Andrés Mosquera, I think it will be another year of failure in the CONCACAF Champions League, I think this cup is not given to @clubleonfc – David Leon Barajas (@LciDavidLeon) April 8, 2021

Undeterred by the tie that @TorontoFC rescues, because of how the game developed. This could have been a 3-0 in favor of the Mexicans, quietly, but their lack of precision got the better of them. What Ángel Mena forgave is unusual. He had three very clear. # SCCL21 pic.twitter.com/C21EXQdp1l – Rollins (@SedRollins) April 8, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content