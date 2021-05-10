Club León: Fans destroy Rodolfo Cota for his mistake in the goal vs Club Toluca

Football

The Red Devils of Toluca have managed to take the advantage on the scoreboard in the playoff round as a visitor against the Esmeraldas de León, with the collaboration of goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.

In the 17th minute, the midfielder Kevin Castañeda took advantage of the large space left by the saga of the beast on the edge of the area and with a right shot, caused the goalkeeper not to make the correct movement to avoid the fall of his frame and launched from the center of the goal and could not reach the ball for 1-0.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Esmeraldas de León did not wait, tearing the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota to pieces for his collaboration in the annotation of the Red Devils of Toluca.