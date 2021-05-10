Club León: Fans destroy Rodolfo Cota for his mistake in the goal vs Club Toluca

The Red Devils of Toluca have managed to take the advantage on the scoreboard in the playoff round as a visitor against the Esmeraldas de León, with the collaboration of goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.

In the 17th minute, the midfielder Kevin Castañeda took advantage of the large space left by the saga of the beast on the edge of the area and with a right shot, caused the goalkeeper not to make the correct movement to avoid the fall of his frame and launched from the center of the goal and could not reach the ball for 1-0.

Read also: Liga MX: The footballers who would play their last game with León and Toluca FC

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Esmeraldas de León did not wait, tearing the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota to pieces for his collaboration in the annotation of the Red Devils of Toluca.

Fuck your fucking mother, Cota is a fucking whore just like Mena – John Cabañas Olmos (@ HK_NSX11) May 10, 2021

And its star contention swallowing snot like the whole tournament haha ​​so that all the assholes continue to chrome it – Cesar Cano (@ cesarcano01) May 10, 2021

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha, they are not worth dick, shitting again – juan (@juanBdelReal) May 10, 2021

Take a level, it is not thin it does not cover anything – Bryan Araiza (@ BryanAraiza18) May 10, 2021

Rodolfo Chota ate it all – Your Daily Sex (@ TuSexoDiario1) May 10, 2021

Goal of Cota … – RODRIGO ENRIQUEZ (@tochoarq) May 10, 2021

Cota Cota you ate that goal – エ ド ゥ ア ル ド (@ edur2yuc) May 10, 2021