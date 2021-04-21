Club León: Fans ‘cries’ Fernando Navarro for his serious injury

The midfielder Fernando Navarro set off the alarms of the Emeralds of Leon, when he left the match against the Ciudad Juárez Braves on matchday 15 of the MX League due to a right knee injury.

Through a statement released on their social networks, the Fiera’s medical staff led by the coach Ignacio Ambriz confirmed that he has a partial anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Read also: Liga MX: José Cardozo recognizes the rivalry in the duels between Toluca and America

Before the news, the comments and reactions from the loyal fans of the Panzas Verdes did not wait, crying for the serious injury that midfielder Fernando Navarro presents.

Let’s go navarrito @ 5FerNavarro pic.twitter.com/mUB0ayBpEH – Victor Hugo (@ VictorH61794859) April 21, 2021

Because the???? …. Force @ 5FerNavarro pic.twitter.com/weCgUME5eT – Pau Mena (@ paulin84) April 21, 2021

GOD !! Take Godinez or Nico sosa !! But that short guy from @ 5FerNavarro DON’T – COAAG⚡️ (@coaag) April 21, 2021

The most regular pic.twitter.com/craZ7LrTSg – Paulo trejo (@Paulotrejo) April 21, 2021

pic.twitter.com/a1jWq9SZY4 – El Bravo Verdiblanco (@ SoyLeones66) April 21, 2021

The Juárez game was expensive pic.twitter.com/ybT1Pxynq0 – Job 38:11 (@ job38__11) April 21, 2021

Read also: Liga MX: Carlos Salcedo seeks a new club in Europe for the summer

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Club Leon Liga MX