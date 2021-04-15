Club León falls to Toronto FC and they are eliminated from the Concachampions (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Esmeraldas de León consummated another failure in the Concacaf Champions League when they lost in the second leg by a score of 2-1 against Toronto FC and were eliminated in the round of the Eighth Finals.

After a level first half, where the Mexican team tried to propose the game, the Canadians played in order to prevent the Esmeraldas from finding the goal. In the second half, Toronto came out ready to give clarity to the actions, and at 55 ‘, he showed that he was going for everything, since he opened the scoring with a score of Patrick Mullins, who took advantage of a service Jacob Shaffelburg.

Read also: Club América: Fans explode Santiago Solari for giving ownership to ‘Chuco’ López

Totally lost, Nacho Ambriz’s team lost concentration and the 2-0 came through Justin morrow, in a play where the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota could have done more.

The Mexican team was pressured and rough play began to emerge, from the bench the coach, Nacho Ambriz, asked his players for calm. León regained order on the field of play, began to win balls and open the field to be able to play his game. Fernando Navarro brought them back to life by scoring 2-1 at minute 80 ‘, sweeping dramatically to put the ball in, after an assist from Yairo Moreno.

From that moment, the Esmeralda team pressed, touched the ball short, refused to lend the ball to the team led by Chris Arms, trying to go for one more goal that could get them into the Quarterfinals. Toronto had to endure stuck in their court, and one minute from the end, goalkeeper Bono made the save of the match by stopping a shot from mid-range from Emmanuel gigliotti.

Read also: Rayados: Nicolás Sánchez unconcerned by the absence of Javier Aguirre on the bench

In replacement time, Toronto ran and multiplied to defend itself as best it could, leaving the box of the shoal with a span of noses. The Canadian team, which in 2018 eliminated Tigers Y America before losing the Final on penalties with the Chivas, will now face the Blue Cross.