Club León equal at home against Toronto FC in the Concachampions (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Esmeraldas de León wasted their home status and ended up equalizing by a 1-1 scoreline against Toronto FC, in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions League.

The Canadian team played the Mexican soccer champion face to face, opening spaces and showing offensive from the first minutes. Four arrivals from Toronto, with Jozy altidore commanding the actions of danger were the first brushstrokes of the encounter.

Read also: Concachampions: Andrés Mosquera’s huge mistake at Club León vs Toronto FC (VIDEO)

Only that Nacho Ambriz’s pupils took out individual talent to put the emeralds ahead. At 25 ‘, Fernando Navarro appeared to light the ball with a colorful volley outside the area with which he beat the goalkeeper Alex Bono.

The Canadian team stayed with the game open to try to find the equalizer. Andres Mosquera In an effort to divert, he scored his own goal at 51 ‘, and made it 1-1 to tie Toronto.

After the failure of the Lion, Joel campbell he sent a flash at 57 ‘, which hit the post, raising the laments from the bench. Angel Mena Nor was he fine in the final stretch of the match, as he lacked skill in scoring the winning goal by missing three clear options.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Former board of directors accused of “arrangements” with players for team defeats

Toronto was an incisive rival that did not shy away despite having against one of the best teams in the Mexican League, which in recent times has improved remarkably. Navarro also let another option slip away, showing desperation, which was what ended up beating the León players, who cannot feel satisfied with this tie, since the series will be defined in Orlando on April 14.