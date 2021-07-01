Club León: Emanuel Gigliotti compares Ariel Holán’s work with Ignacio Ambriz’s at La Fiera

Forward Emanuel Gigliotti has ensured his stay with the Esmeraldas de León, after confirmation by the Red Devils of Toluca that he no longer belongs to the club, facing the Opening tournament 2021 of the League MX.

In an interview for the medium ‘Pressport‘, the Argentine attacker confessed the differences that exist within the squad with the arrival of the coach Ariel Holán to the way they worked with strategist Ignacio Ambriz.

“My experience with Holan in Independiente is that I have always trained and played as 9. Around there with Nacho they asked me to leave, drag a mark. With Ariel, the 9 plays as 9 and the team is going to play for the 9 to convert,” he said.

Emmanuel Gigliotti “I’m happy to continue in an institution like @clubleonfc, which has given me a lot of things this year. With Ariel I have had the opportunity to work with him for two years. We have won titles, I have scored goals.” pic.twitter.com/LvCVGpuyPm – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 30, 2021

In addition, forward Emanuel Gigliotti said he was happy and happy to continue defending the colors of the Esmeraldas de León next season, recalling the moments he lived in the past with the Argentine coach.

“I am happy to continue in an institution such as Club León, which has given me a lot of things this year. With Ariel I have had the opportunity to work with him for two years. We have won titles, I have scored goals”, declared.

