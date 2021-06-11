Club León: Elías Hernández shows his joy at returning to La Fiera

After his return to Club León was made official, after being champion with the Cruz Azul Machine in the 2021 Apertura, Elías Hernández recalled his first stage and was quite happy to be able to return to the institution of the Panzas Verdes.

In an interview for the club, “el Patrullero” Hernández recalled his great first stage with the Fiera and declared that he decided to take on a new challenge, such as the Machine, without forgetting what the Bajío team means to him.

“They were five very good years, where I had many good experiences and where I won two very important titles for my career. I had a new challenge in front of me, such as Cruz Azul and getting that title so longed for by that hobby. “

“The fans and the club know the love I have for these colors, for the team, for the city. The truth is I am very happy, I hope to be up to the demands. “

Elís Hernández also declared that he received a great welcome on his return to León and pointed out that he hopes to live up to the demands of the team in order to aspire to the top.

“The people of León have always been wonderful to me. Now that I come back, it is from here on out, to try to do the best for the team, to be champion. With the additions we had, I see a great team to be champions “

