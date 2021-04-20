Club León defeats FC Juárez and secures its place in the final phase (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Esmeraldas de León have sealed their pass to the final phase of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, by beating at home by a score of 2-0 against the Braves of Ciudad Juárez, to link their fifth consecutive victory at the end of matchday 15.

The wards of Ignacio Ambriz, which failed in the Concachampions, they come from less to more in the search for the two-time championship, since they add six games without defeat and were placed two points behind the Rayados, who occupy the fourth place, the last that gives a direct ticket to the Quarterfinals.

Just at minute 8, Andres Mosquera He anticipated a short service and sent a header to the far post, which no one could push and ended up on the wood. It was the most dangerous for La Fiera in the first half, as the Braves stayed behind and did not give space to the local team.

But in addition, a spark destroyed the border wall. At 55 ‘, Jean Meneses He stopped the ball with his studs, adjusted it to his left foot and put it in the right corner of Mellado for the 1-0.

Five minutes later, Eryc Castillo could not take advantage of a heads up with Rodolfo Cota, who had had little activity but reacted well, to go out to cover the Ecuadorian’s angle.

Juárez tried, but ran out of ideas at the front; he even conceded another goal, after Victor Davila take the ball from his back in three quarters of the court, get on the bike and rock the net to put definitive figures. Bravos was virtually out of the Liguilla, while La Fiera, with 23 points, is on the hunt for Puebla, Rayados and Santos.